There have been several announcements that have captivated Hip Hop within the last few weeks and Young Thug is adding his name to the list. Nicki Minaj just dropped her music video and suggested her much-anticipated album is on the way, Pusha T's record It's Almost Dry is on the horizon, and Kendrick Lamar confirmed this week that his next project will arrive in May. Today (April 19), Thugger delivered a surprise when he shared the cover art for his next release and fans can't stop talking about it.

The image shows Thugger with his eyes closed, shirtless, and covered in blood. He penned a caption that fired-up fans.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"These past few weeks gave me so much to talk bout.. y’all ready??" he said. Immediately, people began speculating that Thug would speak on the murder of LaKevia Jackson, the mother of his 14-year-old son. She was shot and killed last month after a reported altercation or disagreement at a family fun center that included a bowling alley and skating rink.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a man had been arrested in connection to the slaying. Young Thug hasn't given any statements about his tragic loss, but many expect that the time has come. Check out his post below.