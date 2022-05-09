Gang Activity Charges
- CrimeYoung Thug's Attorney Speaks: "[He] Committed No Crime Whatsoever"Thug's accused of being involved in racketeering, robbery, obstructing justice, witness intimidation, murder, attacks on law enforcement officers, and more.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYoung Thug & Gunna Reportedly Arrested, Named In 56 Count Indictment: Murder, Gang ActivityProsecutors reportedly stated that two YSL associates "worked to get permission" from Thug "to make a 2nd attempt to murder [YFN Lucci]."By Erika Marie