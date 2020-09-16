During a recent music video shoot, Atlanta artist YFN Lucci was stunting with guns, much like most trap rappers do, but something went wrong. As he was fiddling around with the trigger, he accidentally fired the weapon, shooting the floor.

Because of the mistake, fans are questioning why there was a loaded gun at a video shoot in the first place, also wondering about the rapper's actual status as a trapper, since he fumbled with the gun this time.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Instead of asking why the gun had a clip in it, Young Thug went straight on the offensive and started using the incident as ammo in his feud with YFN Lucci, sub-tweeting him last night.

"Put that gun down son," wrote the superstar on Twitter. While he did not specify that the comment was about Lucci's mishap, the timing is either incredibly coincidental or the public is correct in assuming that it's about Lucci.

Over the years, the two have had a myriad of differences causing their beef, including claims from Lucc that he had been intimate with Jerrika Karlae, Thug's fiancée.

Most recently, the YSL Records team disrespected Lucci as Yak Gotti found the rapper's car inside of an Atlanta mall's parking lot, taking the liberty of jumping on top of it and having a photo op.

This is just the latest in a string of Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci events.

