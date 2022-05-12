Young Thug and Gunna are currently locked up on some very serious RICO charges. It is very hard to get out of these kinds of cases, and it seems as though the DA and prosecutors are going hard after the various members of YSL. In fact, the DA intends on using song lyrics from Thug's music as a means of evidence.

This is something that many throughout the hip-hop community are enraged about, including Metro Boomin. In fact, the producer took to Twitter today where he offered up a lengthy rant about the situation.

"Using song lyrics to indict n****s is lame af and a joke. These the same lyrics that have made billions for these corporations over the past decade. I’m waiting now to see who gon step up and use those same resources now that the coin has turned," Metro said. "Or y’all jus gon turn the other way and leave n****s how Interscope did Pac in 95??"

From there, Metro touched on the notion that YSL is a gang. In the eyes of Metro, the brand is actually an LLC that has offered jobs and opportunities to those who usually are never afforded them. Needless to say, he thinks there is something deeper and darker at play here.

"YSL is not a gang and never been a gang fool, YSL is a registered LLC and has provided countless jobs and opportunities for underprivileged black people and really just all people cause that’s how big Thug heart is," Metro explained. "I’ve seen first handed thousands of black people and their families lives changed for the better over the past 10 years now #they are trying to cut the head off the snake because #they see how much bigger it gets every year."

Metro went on to note that the powers that be hate it when black leaders get some power, and this is just one big coordinated attack to go after a man who has provided so much for his community.

"They get terrified every time an iconic black leader emerges with so much influence, respect, power, and appeal so they throw some bullshit charges together to lock him up and slow the movement down," he continued. "Look at American history it’s been a pattern for 100+ years."

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.