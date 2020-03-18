There aren't many people who are as petty as 50 Cent. Sure, Nicki Minaj might carry Petty as her last name but even she can't get on his level. Last year, Fif took on a new moniker for his side-hustle as a debt collector, referring to himself as Fofty after one of the people he loaned money to, Power producer Randall Emmett, pleaded for the online torment to end with a typo.



Even though Emmett paid his debt, their feud has continued over the months, even though Fif called it off. However, it's because of Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules star and Emmett's fiancee, that things heated up once again. She said that she "dinged" Fofty's ego, though they seemed to bury the hatchet again.

In wake of coronavirus and all the subsequent event cancellations to slow down the spreading, it turns out that Randall Emmett and Lala Kent's wedding was forced to be postponed. The date was initially locked down for April 18th but they've pushed it back to July, PageSix reports.

Of course, this news hit the web and 50 Cent couldn't help but share his own thoughts on the scenario. With CDC advising everyone to avoid gathering of more than 50 people, the rapper said that, whether in April or July, coronavirus wouldn't be what prevented people from attending. "wasn’t nobody going to this shit anyway," he wrote with a screenshot of the article.

Peep the post below.