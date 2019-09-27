When it comes to shaming people on social media, 50 Cent is a professional. Two of his most recent targets were Power producer Randall Emmett and Emmett's fiancée, Bravo TV's Vanderpump Rules reality star, Lala Kent. The pair previously had beef with Fif after the rapper called out Emmett earlier this year over an alleged $1 million debt. The trolling was vicious, but when Kent jumped in to attack Fifty, the Power creator took things to a level that was downright cringe-worthy.

After settling his massive debt with 50 Cent, Emmett returned to his luxurious life with Kent, that is until Kent recently did an interview. Boastfully, Kent stated that she had "receipts" to show that she got under the rapper's skin. According to Fif, the pair signed a repayment contract associated with $1 million debt and in it, it states that both Emmett and Kent were forbidden from making any public statement about the rapper. If they did, he was allowed to respond anyway he wanted without restrictions.

Following Kent's most recent remarks, 50 Cent blasted the couple with videos, memes, and incessant trolling. They both did their best to ignore Fif's jabs, but it seems as if Randall is waving his white flag and is ready to make peace. He shared on Instagram and he's had enough, writing to Fif, "@50cent, time for us to bury the hatchet! I apologize, we never wanted to upset you and won’t happen again. Wishing you nothing but happiness and success!!" Surprisingly, the rapper has yet to respond.