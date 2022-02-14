The Super Bowl Halftime show has come and gone for another year, but that doesn't mean people are quite ready to stop talking about it yet. If you tuned into the incredible performance, you already know that Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg surprised the crowd by tapping 50 Cent to appear – something that the internet was speculating would happen after "In Da Club" was heard playing at SoFi Stadium a few days ago.

Fif's appearance was iconic enough on its own, but the 46-year-old went the extra mile by rapping while hanging upside down, which social media has since had a field day memeing.

"Who the f*ck did this?" Curtis Jackson captioned a screenshot of one of the trending posts shared to his Instagram story. "Catch Force episode 2," he added, shamelessly promoting his new Joseph Sikora-led series on STARZ.

In another upload, a meme in which a young man has an intense forehead vein bulging out was flipped upside down and captioned, "50 waitin." The "Candy Shop" hitmaker wrote, "Waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who's idea was it for me to be upside down again?" before once again promoting his show.





The New York multi-hyphenate shared a visual of LeBron James singing his heart out to the Halftime show as well. "See we came in '03 and we still here," 50 wrote to the athlete. "So we celebrate each other every victory we get. @kingjames you know the vibes."

Check out more reactions to 50 Cent's surprise appearance at Super Bowl 2022 below.









