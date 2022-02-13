2022 Super Bowl
- ViralMGK & Megan Fox Reimagine Their Viral Bathroom Makeout Photo With James Corden's Parents: WatchMama and Papa Corden also spent some time hanging out with Steve Aoki, where they learned a thing or two about being a DJ.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearRihanna & A$AP Rocky Made Bold Fashion Statements At Super Bowl LVIAs per usual, the 2022 Super Bowl was a star-studded affair.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent Reacts To Hilarious Memes From His Upside Down Performance At The Super BowlFif has been heavily memed online since last night's concert.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHailie Scott & Alaina Mathers Support Dad Eminem During His Super Bowl 2022 Halftime ShowEminem made headlines after taking a knee during his performance of "Lose Yourself."By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBeyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super BowlThe Rams may have won the game, but Queen B won best dressed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEminem Takes A Knee During Super Bowl Halftime Show, NFL Says They Were "Aware" It Would HappenRumours have been floating around that the NFL asked Em not to take a knee ahead of the show, but they've since been shut down.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent’s Surprise Super Bowl Appearance Among Twitter’s Favourite Halftime Show MomentsLeBron James described the performance as "the greatest halftime show [he's] ever seen!!!"By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSuper Bowl LVI Broadcast Confuses Jhené Aiko & Mickey Guyton During PerformanceJhené belted out "America the Beautiful" for audiences at SoFi Stadium.By Hayley Hynes