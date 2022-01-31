The premiere of 50 Cent's Power Book IV: Force took place at New York's Pier 17 Rooftop over the weekend, and although she won't be starring in the series, all eyes on the red carpet were on 39-year-old La La Anthony.

As The Shade Room reports, the mother of one showed up in a Luar-designed look, consisting of a long black leather coat, held together by a thin brown strap across her chest. Underneath, the entertainer wore nothing but a black mini skirt and some knee-high brown boots with eye-catching details.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Even in the snow, I was showing up for my TOMMY aka @josephsikora4," Anthony captioned her Instagram photo dump. "Congrats on an AMAZING premiere of your new show Force. I'm laughing at the second pic in the slide when you said 'find you somebody that looks at you the way Tommy looks at Lakeisha."

The New York native revealed that she had fun attending the premiere, adding that it was nice to have the "gang back together." When addressing produced 50 Cent she wrote, "You already know, GREEN LIGHT GANG 4L... THEY NOT READY!!!! (plus I loved my outfit last night)."





If you're not familiar with the ins and outs of Fif's Power series, you may not have caught on to the significance of Anthony and Sikora's reunion – (spoiler alert) they were on-screen lovers, and Tommy was ready to propose to Lakeisha, only for her to be brutally murdered by another character after it was discovered that L was cooperating with law enforcement.

Jeremih, Ice-T, and Coco Austin were also in attendance at last night's event, along with 50's girlfriend, Cuban Link. Check out the trailer for Power Book IV: Force below.

