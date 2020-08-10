Somebody come get 50 Cent because it looks like he's fallen in the thirst trap that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion set out.

We would love to get Cuban Link's take on one of her boyfriend's most recent posts, which is basically just Fiddy going absolutely bonkers over the alternate single artwork for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's single "WAP." As we let you know last week, the alternate art was plastered on the vinyl cover, showing Cardi and Megan from the back in their tiny g-string thongs. According to Fif, this could be one of his favorite covers ever.

"And WAP right up side a bitch head," wrote the legend on Instagram, reposting the cover. "This gotta be the sexiest single cover ever. WTF @iamcardib @theestallion. Tick Tick BOOM."

In his defense, he's low-key right. This is one of the hottest pictures used for an artist's artwork in a while.

Despite the number of people feeling the single and accompanying video, its raunchy nature has angered some fans. CeeLo Green recently went on the record to claim that this may not have been the time to release this sex-crazed song.

"Attention is also a drug and competition is around," he said in a new interview. "Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all." He went on to question "at what cost" it all came at though.