Surprisingly, Fif's been relatively quiet about 6ix9ine's trial over the past few days. While Fif's disowned 6ix9ine as his son, he does feel some sort of sympathy towards the rainbow-headed rapper. However, it appears that he still finds this case in its entirety quite funny, especially since one of his foes has been testified against.

Jim Jones is among the names brought up in the case and 6ix9ine did say on the stand that the Dipset rapper is part of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Of course, this only warranted a reaction from 50 Cent who hopped on Instagram to make light of the situation. For one, he found humor in 6ix9ine calling Jim Jones a "retired rapper" on the stand. Clearly, 6ix9ine has some trolling in him.

Fif then added more fuel to the fire with an anime meme of a character running towards the camera. "Jimmy finna do the race, they got his name all in that shit. Now he trending," Fif added with a facepalm emoji.

Fif may have been ahead of the curb when it came to 6ix9ine's situation. In a recent interview, he explained that he does feel for the "Gummo" rapper for his situation but at the same time, he already knew that 6ix9ine was deep into some sh*t.

"Tekashi 6ix9ine never had my phone number in his phone 'cause I already [knew] the heat that would come [because of] the things that were actually happening," 50 explained. "I didn't want to be involved in that case 'cause I [when] what [was] happening."