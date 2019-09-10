Earlier this morning, the legendary 50 Cent hit The Breakfast Club for a wide-ranging conversation, with topics including but not exclusive to: Michael Jackson, Tycoon Weekend, Chris Brown, Teairra Mari, Bow Wow, "Little Boys Butts," Moneybagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, Wiz Khalifa, Apologizing, Lending Money, and of course, Tekashi 6ix9ine. Though Fif one seemed to admire the Rainbow Wonder and his antics, it would appear the snitch narrative proved a bridge too far. After all, 50 Cent is the product of the streets, and such principles are impossible to shake.

When asked about his former collaborator, with whom he worked on "Get The Strap," Fifty Cent laid his cards on the table. "Has 6ix9ine reached out to you from jail?" asks Charlamagne. "No, I haven't spoken to him," replies 50. "Would you answer?" presses Charla. "No!" laughs 50. "That was your son, Fif!" declares Tha God. "Yeah I know, but he's his mother's child now. When you do shit like that, you're your mama's child. Don't call me! Don't call me!"

Disavowed by his own adopted father, 6ix9ine truly may be lost. Check out the Tekashi moment below, courtesy of Lenard's own IG. Do you think 50 is being too harsh on the young rabble-rouser? And to think, they once shared such a special bond...