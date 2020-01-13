A video that went viral over the weekend appeared to show Kanye West riding a horse in the middle of his Sunday Service ceremony. After struggling to gain control of the animal, the man atop toppled over and completely wiped out, likely suffering some minor injuries as a result of the hard fall. People began to spread the news like wildfire, peddling headlines like such: "Kanye West Falls Off Horse In The Middle Of Sunday Service." However, there was no such incident. Yeezy wasn't actually the man on top of the beast, leading Kim Kardashian to dispell those rumors and tell the true story. She got to the root of the issue after 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg had done their part in spreading the false narrative though.

Reposting a video that claims Kanye West is the man in the clip, both social media trolls entered the chat with their own versions of what happened. 50 Cent shared the video with the following caption, trying to understand why exactly a horse was in church in the first place: "Wait I don’t understand, why was he on the horse." On the other side of the spectrum, Snoop Dogg seemed to be fully aware that Ye was not actually pictured, saying: "Who is that n***a on dat nare."

Kim Kardashian took control of the fake news by urging the media to fact-check their stories before hitting the "publish" button. "This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir," said Kim before sharing a flurry of legitimate moments from Sunday Service this week. How funny would it have been if this actually was Kanye?