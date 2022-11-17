Young Buck might not be on great terms with 50 Cent these days, but it’s hard not to remember a time when he was repping G-Unit to the fullest. Unfortunately, his affiliation with the East Coast-based group eventually led to a chain-snatching in Chicago. Tony Yayo explained that the perpetrators caught Buck slipping.

During a recent interview on Vlad TV, Yayo provided details surrounding an alleged chain snatching in 2004. According to rumors, a G-Unit affiliate, D-Tay, ran up on Buck and robbed the chain. Someone returned the chain eventually but Yayo confirmed that there the incident happened in Chicago.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Young Buck and Tony Yayo at FINALE Nightclub on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

“Yeah, that was crazy. It was the G-Unit spinner,” Tony Yayo said. “Muthafucka was in Chicago and my man, I don’t wanna say no names but, one of the dude’s homies took the Chain and he’s in Chicago. He got caught slippin’. You in Chicago with that big-ass chain on? I mean things happen. Merry Christmas.”

Tony Yayo didn’t disclose how they managed to obtain the spinner but he confirmed they returned it eventually. “Yeah, that’s a long story the way the chain came back,” he said. “The chain came back, definitely.”

Though he didn’t explain how they managed to get the chain back, the G-Unit rapper shared some insight on the severity of chain snatching earlier in the interview.

“Where we come from, two things that you gotta respect — respect my name and respect my chain. My chain is, you know, that’s a piece of me. That’s why ***as run around with it like it’s a reward,” Tony Yayo said. “It’s all bullshit at the end of the day.

The G-Unit era was certainly a volatile one. Over the years, more stories emerged surrounding how real things were for 50 Cent and his cohorts. Yayo admitted that he was aware of bounties on his head during his incarceration.

“I don’t want to say the amount, but like I said n***as always say we glorify the shit,” he said. “I believe I had money on my head in jail.”

Peep Yayo’s interview below.