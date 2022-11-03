Kanye West’s anti-Semitic ramblings have cost him dearly over the course of the last few weeks. At this point, Kanye has lost almost everything, to the point where he is being told he could lose custody of his children due to his behavior. It’s a bad look and there is no telling when he will stop.

Things are especially bad for Donda Academy, which has been hit with scrutiny over its curriculum and teacher lineup. The school is not accredited, and the students are being put at risk of academic failure. Not to mention, the Donda Doves basketball team has been punished with numerous tournament bans.

There are some very talented basketball players being affected by this, including Robert Dillingham. This young man is just 17 years of age, and as you can see in the highlight tape below, he has all of the talents in the world.

The 6’2″ point guard is committed to joining the Kentucky Wildcats, and with the Donda Doves in limbo, he has opted to leave the team. According to TMZ, Dillingham will actually join the new Overtime Elite League.

This is a league that will help shine a light on some of the best high school-aged players in the country. Players who participate in the league will be compensated, and the games are set to be streamed online. Needless to say, Dillingham has upgraded in his career, and has the chance to play in front of large crowds.

Dillingham’s play has been praised by fans and there is a lot of excitement and fanfare around his upcoming stint at Kentucky. There is a sense that he could be a first-round draft pick, and if he continues to develop quickly, sky is the limit for this young man.

Be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

