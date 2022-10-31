Cardi B confirmed that she plans on having another child on Twitter, Sunday, while sharing photos of her one-year-old, Wave. Cardi and her partner, Offset, also share a four-year-old daughter, Kulture.

“My son so fire,” Cardi tweeted with fire and heart emojis. “I can’t wait to get business finish and have my third.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

As for the business Cardi has to finish, she’s currently prepping her long-awaited sophomore studio album, while she also recently confirmed that she intends to release a mixtape with Offset and a Spanish album.

“Let’s drop the album first and we can talk about a third regardless of that he’s beautiful,” one fan responded to Cardi’s tweet.

Cardi fired back: “Ummmm I literally said business finish first!!”

When it comes to parenting, Cardi recently discussed the emphasis she’s putting into making sure Kulture and Wave understand the privilege they have as the children of two millionaire musicians.

“They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid,’” Cardi explained to Vogue for a cover story, earlier this year. “They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets. Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected—especially when people see that you bust your ass for it.”

Cardi and Offset began dating back in early 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2018. That same year, TMZ found a marriage license revealing Cardi B and Offset had actually secretly married in September 2017. The “WAP” singer confirmed the report in a tweet shortly afterward.

