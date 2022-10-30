The rap game is a youthful and busy environment that crosses over into so many other fields beyond music, so it’s unsurprising that some rappers are talented enough to start whole careers out of their comedic skill. Rapper and social media sensation Nems, famous for his “Bing Bong” videos and viral Don’t You Ever Disrespect Me series, has chosen 50 Cent as the funniest rapper of all time on a Brackets episode for Complex.

The Queens king has always turned heads with his comments and social media antics, which is something that fans basically come to expect from a 50 post. Let’s see some recent examples: the 47-year-old told Ye f.k.a. Kanye West to master “the art of shutting the f**k up” and trolled his baby mama Daphne Joy for her rumored relationship with Diddy. 50’s always got something to say, and he’ll say it no matter what, for the most part. Between so many brand partnerships and business moves and things to promote, though, he’s not at his peak degenerate mode with his jokes these days.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Back to Nems’ choice, he picked 50 over finalist Freddie Gibbs, and the kindred spirit they share is easy to see. Nems himself even had some cheeky jabs at Gibbs, referencing his beefs with Jim Jones and Benny the Butcher as points against his comedy chops.

“50, he jokes on people and then wins the argument and then wins the fight,” he explained. “Freddie Gibbs jokes on people and then gets beat up allegedly. Nothing against his character, listen, he got beat up by 20 guys against one and I feel like that’s just 50 being more militant moving around.

“Gibbs is hilarious,” he clarified, “and his Instagrams is hilarious and I just seen the L.A. Leakers freestyle when he says to Akademiks and even uses his platform rapping to be funny… I’m gonna have to say the winner, the one and only Curtis.”

Other challengers to 50 Cent’s throne in the bracket were DJ Khaled, Cam’ron, and Tyler, the Creator. Freddie Gibbs’ finals run saw him beat out Doja Cat, Action Bronson, and T.I. for the title of second-funniest.

The self-proclaimed Mayor of Coney Island is well-known for his comedy and skits, but it’s not all he wants to bring to the table. Nems has a musical project titled America’s Sweetheart that he’s been working on, and is excited to release it by the end of the year. Readers might remember his “Bing Bong (Remix)” single with New York rap legends Fat Joe, Styles P, and Busta Rhymes

“The work I put out is gonna speak for itself,” he said to HipHopDX last summer. “The main thing I am is an artist. The ‘Bing Bong’ s**t and funny content is just an avenue to bring back to the music. Every follower should equal a dollar. And that’s not in a bad type of way, I put out quality merch and dope music. Eventually, you’re gonna tap into what I’m doing. You gotta know how to finesse that.”

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop to see what hilarity 50 Cent and other rappers ensue in next.

