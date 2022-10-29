Cam’ron went in on Ben Simmons on social media over the Brooklyn Nets star’s performance to begin to 2022-23 regular season. In a video shared on Instagram, Friday, the New York rapper explained why he’s frustrated with Simmons.

“Look I’m gonna be real brief and short, pause. Ben Simmons, stop wasting my n****s time,” Cam’ron said, referring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. “I’m dead fucking serious. Stop playing with my n****s man. You’ve got n****s playing two-on-fucking-five out there. Stop playing with n****s, man.”

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 26: Cam’ron attends the Def Jam’s Pre-GRAMMY Celebration Presented by Patron Tequila with Parajumpers, Puma, Saucey and Heineken at the Garage on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Def Jam)

He continued: “If you don’t want to fucking play basketball, go to fuck with the Kardashians, the Jenners, whoever the fuck you with. Now when we watch it on TV it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s all good.’ I went to the fucking game last night and I watched you shoot a airball layup.”

From there, Cam made it clear that the message comes directly from him, not any players on the team.

“KD, Kyrie, I know ya’ll may not approve this message,” the rapper said. “This isn’t on them. This is on me. Stop playing with my n****s! Real talk, man. If you don’t want to play basketball, go do what the fuck you want to do. Stop playing with n****s man! That shit got me mad! I could suit up and get two points, six fouls.”

Through five games this season, the three-time all-star is averaging 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, while having fouled out of multiple games.

Irving recently defended Simmons’ play while speaking with reporters, telling fans to “give him a fucking chance.”

“He’s a basketball player, he’s a professional, he has the skills to be a great professional,” Irving explained. “He’s done it in the past and he hasn’t played in two years so you guys keep coming in here and asking me, ‘What about Ben? What about Ben?’ and it’s just he hasn’t played in two years. Give him a fucking chance.”

The Nets are currently 1-4, leaving them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Check out Cam’ron’s comments below.

Cam’ron goes in on Ben Simmons: "Go fuck with The Kardashians" https://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/Lu3pqYbSA2 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 29, 2022

