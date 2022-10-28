Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.

“I most definitely paid [Boosie Badazz] $15,000. I paid him like, eight more when we did the second song,” DaBaby recalled. Big Boy noted that it was a good investment. The rapper replied, “Yeah, for sure. I don’t regret none of that.”

“I paid Tory Lanez 10, I got a verse from Tory Lanez that I never even put out,” the rapper added. “Never even put it out. Paid Tory Lanez 10 for a verse on a song called like, ‘Squad Goals.’ I paid Boosie. Who else I paid? I think that’s about it. I think another person on the early end was Yo Gotti. I think he did that on the love, though, on a song that I had that was going up.”

“I paid Lil Baby 10. I paid him 10 for a song called ‘Today,'” said DaBaby as he ran through more names. “Who else I pay? Other than that, that’s probably it.”

Big Boy asked what happens if someone reaches out to the North Carolina artist for a verse. DaBaby teased, “They got to talk to me nice.”

Elsewhere, DaBaby touched on his working relationship with NBA YoungBoy. Now that the Lousiana star’s federal case is behind him, we’ve seen more from YoungBoy as he shows off his growing family. DaBaby suggested that he and YoungBoy have other tracks in the vault ready for attention, so we’ll keep an eye out for that and offer updates as they arrive.

Check out DaBaby’s full interview with L.A.’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood below.