LeBron James is currently in the midst of his 20th season in the NBA. This is a huge milestone for LeBron, who is currently 37 years old and will turn 38 in December. At this point in his career, LeBron has four NBA titles, four Finals MVPs, and a whole plethora of accolades and records. He is someone that millions of people look up to, and his continuing dominance is something to truly behold.

This year, LeBron has come through with his 20th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 20. This is a shoe that has received quite a few colorways at this point, and fans have been looking to scoop them up. With the LeBron 20 looking to be fully established, it appears as though Nike is cooking up a new ad. In fact, that advertisement will feature the likes of Jason Momoa, Lil Baby, and even Coi Leray.

Coi Leray, Lebron James, Lil Baby, and Jason Momoa on set of a new Nike commercial. pic.twitter.com/IIXWhIc8kV — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 23, 2022

There is no telling when this commercial will actually be released, although it seems as though the aforementioned stars were spotted on set with LeBron over the weekend. In fact, Coi Leray took to Twitter where she posted some stills from the upcoming advertisement. As you can see, there is even one frame in which she can be seen standing next to Lil Baby.

Leray also revealed that the commercial will be titled LeBron Vs. Father Time which is an appropriate name when you consider how LeBron has been defying father time for years.

LeBron vs. Father Time Nike a commercial 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7gNb16h7wz — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) October 23, 2022

Leray also posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set where she can be seen with LeBron himself. The artist decided to get humorous with her caption as she simply wrote “It was fun to watch LeBron vs. Father Time. But I think Father Time won this round.”

This ad campaign will likely be dropping soon, especially with more colorways of the Nike LeBron 20 on the horizon. Nike has always been quick to capitalize on hype, and there is no doubt that a commercial filled with star power will help move the needle for its latest drop.

