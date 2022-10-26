Last night, the Golden State Warriors had a rough go of things as they fell to the Phoenix Suns in a blowout. Of course, the game was mostly close, although it eventually fell apart when Klay Thompson was ejected after getting into it with the Golden State Warriors bench.

As a whole, this was not the game the Warriors were hoping for, especially since it now makes them fall to 2-2 on the season. It’s early in the season, although some fans were probably hoping for more from the defending champs.

One player who had a solid outing was none other than Jordan Poole, who had himself a hot start to the game. By the end of the game, he had a respectable 17 points, although it was his start to the game that had many singing his praises.

Among those who were impressed with the young star was LeBron James, who is always ready to show love when necessary. “Jordan Poole so COLD!!!” LeBron wrote.

Jordan Poole so COLD!!! 🥶 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2022

LeBron and his teammates could certainly use a player like Poole on the Lakers. Unfortunately, LeBron will simply have to dream until the front office does something with Russ.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.