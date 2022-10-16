Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are preparing to ink a $140 million extension to keep their relationship going for another four years. The report comes via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who says that both parties are completing final details and expected to reach a formal agreement soon.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Poole ahead of the extension, calling him mentally and physically tough.

“There’s a reason he’s in this position, about to sign a big extension, hopefully,” Kerr said. “He’s just tough. He’s mentally tough and physically tough and ultra confident in his game.”

Reports of the deal come days after Poole was punched in the face by his teammate, Draymond Green, at a practice.

Initial rumors suggested that talk of contract negotiations was what led to the altercation. Green responded to the speculation afterward.

“As far as us moving forward, Jordan’s a professional, I’m a professional,” he said. “We have a job to do. We both have experienced a lot of winning over the course of our lives and we know what that takes. So we’re going to do just that, what it takes to win.”

Wojnarowski also reports that the team has reached an agreement on a four-year extension with Andrew Wiggins.

