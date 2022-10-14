Draymond Green took some time off from the Golden State Warriors recently after punching Jordan Poole in the face. His attack on Poole was captured on video, which made the whole thing infinitely worse. As you can imagine, Green has apologized profusely for what happened, and he has since been fined by the Warriors organization.

Now, Green is back with the team, and he is looking to move on. Moving on can be hard to do, and after his outburst, it will be a long road back. Green understands this, as he said as much to the media recently, according to TMZ. In fact, he isn’t so sure his relationship with Poole is fully repaired. In Green’s eyes, it’s up to Poole to decide that.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

“I’m not sure,” Green said. “As I said before, that’s not up to me. Nor do I think there’s much relevance. Quite frankly, we both know how to play basketball and that is the most important for us. We’re paid to do a job and we’re gonna come and do that job to the best of our ability. We wanna continue to win so we gonna do what we have to do to win.”

The Warriors will be interesting to watch this season as a result of this latest ordeal. This team has been through it before, so we’re sure the chemistry won’t be affected too much.

Let us know what you think of the Green-Poole debacle, in the comments down below.

[Via]