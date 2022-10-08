The dramatic blowout that went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole earlier this week has sparked not only hundreds of memes all across the internet but also a conversation about what the former will receive as a punishment for punching his teammate over an alleged contract extension.

On Saturday (October 8), Warriors fans got some answers from the source itself as Green shared an apology along with a not-totally-unexpected announcement during a press conference. “I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday,” the NBA player began.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 05, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

“There’s a huge embarrassment that comes from [the video], not only for myself, but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with, and also Jordan’s family,” he added, making note of the fact that he’s since apologized to Poole and those closest to him.

The 32-year-old Michigan native went on to share that he’ll be taking an indefinite leave of absence to focus on himself while the team takes time to “heal” ahead of their regular season starting game on October 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green mentioned the fact that TMZ played a key role in publicizing a video of the incident after it surfaced online, saying, “it was bullshit that it leaked,” although he did admit the footage “looks even worse than [he] thought it was.”

Green says he has apologized to Jordan Poole and Poole's family.



Green says he has apologized to Jordan Poole and Poole's family.

"There's a huge embarrassment that comes from (the video) not only for myself … but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with … and also Jordan's family."

In aftermath of practice altercation, Warriors' Draymond Green says he is going to step away from the team for the next few days. Green apologized to teammates on Thursday, publicly Saturday, and will take some more time to recalibrate.

Draymond Green on the video becoming public: "I thought it was bullsh—. No other videos leak from practice. When we're working on our sets, that don't leak." Draymond said he watched the video "15 times, maybe more" and conceded "it looks even worse than I thought it was."

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of an investigation that will hopefully lead them to the source of the leak.

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of an investigation that will hopefully lead them to the source of the leak.

