Draymond Green Punch Leads To Hilarious Twitter Memes
Draymond Green is getting the meme treatment.
Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole at practice the other day and the Warriors are trying to figure out what to do about it. At first, Green was expected to be suspended, and the Warriors were simply going to move past it. Now, however, it seems like more punishment could be on the way given the public nature of what took place.
The video of Green’s punch ended up leaking onto the internet thanks to TMZ, and now, we all know just how hard Green punches. It was actually quite the strike from the Warriors’ big man, and you can’t help but feel bad for Poole. Ultimately, this should be a huge deal for the Warriors, as the relationship between Poole and Green appears fractured.
In the aftermath of Green’s actions, plenty of hilarious memes have made their way to Twitter. As you can see down below, some of the fans have been extremely ruthless with the images they’re posting. One fan even suggested that Poole should pull a Gilbert Arenas and pull up to the Warriors’ practice facility with a strap.
At this point, the Warriors have gone from a well-oiled machine to a bit of a mess in the span of just two days. With that being said, they’ll probably win the title with ease this season.
Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and drama from around the NBA.