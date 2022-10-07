Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole at practice the other day and the Warriors are trying to figure out what to do about it. At first, Green was expected to be suspended, and the Warriors were simply going to move past it. Now, however, it seems like more punishment could be on the way given the public nature of what took place.

The video of Green’s punch ended up leaking onto the internet thanks to TMZ, and now, we all know just how hard Green punches. It was actually quite the strike from the Warriors’ big man, and you can’t help but feel bad for Poole. Ultimately, this should be a huge deal for the Warriors, as the relationship between Poole and Green appears fractured.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

In the aftermath of Green’s actions, plenty of hilarious memes have made their way to Twitter. As you can see down below, some of the fans have been extremely ruthless with the images they’re posting. One fan even suggested that Poole should pull a Gilbert Arenas and pull up to the Warriors’ practice facility with a strap.

At this point, the Warriors have gone from a well-oiled machine to a bit of a mess in the span of just two days. With that being said, they’ll probably win the title with ease this season.

“I challenge YOU Draymond Green to hit 3 straight jumpers off the dribble” – Jordan Poole probably pic.twitter.com/SAkFLLIxAA — They Wrote Me Off, I Ain’t Write Back Tho (@TerranovaNoah) October 6, 2022

Jordan Poole when he sees draymond green In the facility Today after the punch pic.twitter.com/lMz1wuOfh8 — John (@iam_johnw) October 7, 2022

Jordan Poole walking into warriors locker room after getting punched by Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/hGZ8aDu2qT — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 7, 2022

What Jordan Poole should’ve done after getting dropped by Draymond green : pic.twitter.com/wgt6sEsyP1 — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 7, 2022

Draymond Green at Warriors practice pic.twitter.com/U4DZqkKUWC — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) October 7, 2022

