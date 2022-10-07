By now, everyone knows that Draymond Green was engaged in a fight with Jordan Poole at Warriors practice. Green and Poole were reportedly trash-talking one another and Green wasn’t feeling it. When he stepped to Poole, things got out of hand and in the end, Dray threw a punch.

Now, the footage of the punch has been shared with TMZ, and it is currently going viral on Twitter. The punch was actually quite vicious, and there is no doubt that the punishment against Draymond is going to be severe. You can’t treat a teammate like that, regardless of what they may have said.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

Now, Jake Paul is looking to capitalize on the situation. Paul runs his very own boxing promotion, and he believes Green could be the perfect person to throw in the ring. Paul made an offer towards Green on Twitter, and Paul is ready to put up eight figures.

“Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want?” Paul wrote. There are plenty of amateur boxers that Green could go up against, although the big question is whether or not he actually wants to go through with something like that.

Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

