Draymond Green is known for being one of the most aggressive defenders in the entire league. Over the years, he has also been known for having a temper that more often than not, gets him into a lot of trouble. This was especially true during the 2016 NBA Finals, however, his mentality has allowed him to win four NBA titles.

With that being said, Green could very well end up with a suspension soon. This is a suspension that would actually come from his own team. According to Shams Charania, Green punched Jordan Poole during an altercation in practice, and the Warriors are going to be dishing out some punishment.

Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.



Story at @TheAthletic with @anthonyVslater, @ThompsonScribe: https://t.co/OYQ9WJFJtd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 6, 2022

When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said.



Developing story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/OYQ9WJFJtd https://t.co/FBsYpnBXq5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 6, 2022

There have been reports that Poole was acting like a hothead in practice and was even showing off a new attitude given how well he played in the NBA Finals. Green took issue with the mentality and it ultimately led to the fight. With that being said, players on the team felt like Green’s actions were out of line, and he has since apologized to the team.

In the midst of all of this, fans took to Twitter with some memes for the situation. In the tweets down below, you can see a ton of references to LeBron James and Green’s adoration for the Lakers star. Fans imagined what Poole must have said, and their analysis was pretty hilarious. Take a look for yourself.

This is going to be a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.