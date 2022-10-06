Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are the talk of the NBA right now as it was reported last night that Green punched Poole during practice. It was a report that was fairly unexpected, especially since it revealed that Green will likely be suspended by the team.

The word floating around social media is that Poole was taunting Green and that this is something that had been building up since the start of training camp. Some believe that Poole may have developed an ego and that Green was simply checking him on it. While this is unconfirmed, social media has ran away with this narrative.

When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said.



With rumors running amock on social media, Andre Iguodala decided to step in with some analysis of his own. He actually plays for the team, and he would know what’s going on better than any pundit.

“What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the ‘SOURCE,'” he wrote. “And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too…”

