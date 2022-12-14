Draymond Green is one of the more polarizing players in the entire NBA. Fans of the Golden State Warriors love him, however, fans around the league have a much less favorable view of him. Unfortunately, this leads to some fan reactions that are simply unacceptable.

If you’ve been watching the NBA since the bubble, you would know that fans have gotten bolder. Some of them are simply out of pocket, and subsequently, we’ve seen an uptick in lifetime bans. Overall, it is a hostile environment for players like Green.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors slam dunks against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Draymond Green Gets Fan Ejected

Last night, Draymond was in Milwaukee where he took on the Bucks alongside his Warriors teammates. As you will see in the clips below, he was met with some jeers from a fan who was courtside at the baseline. Overall, Green was not happy with what was being said.

This ultimately led to him going up to the referee and pointing to the man. Eventually, the ref called security over and the man was promptly ejected.

Draymond had this fan ejected from the Bucks-Warriors game 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCN5pO7USH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

Following the game, Green told reporters that the man had made death threats. When made aware of this, the ref felt as though action needed to be taken immediately.

“There are no real consequences,” Green said. “Yeah, you can’t come back to the game, or even if you get arrested, nothing really happens … you just hope it gets to a point where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws because that’s the only thing that’s really going to correct the issue.”

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022

Needless to say, Green is not too optimistic about what is going to happen, moving forward. This is just a bad situation for everyone, and it will be interesting to see what kind of punishment that fan receives.

Stay tuned to HNHH as this is currently a developing story.

