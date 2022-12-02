Draymond Green has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers for a while now. Of course, this is all because of his affiliation with Klutch Sports. Klutch is run by Rich Paul who just so happens to be LeBron James’ agent. Furthermore, Green is always saying nice things about LeBron.

If you’ve been paying attention to the Warriors, you know that Green becomes a free agent at the end of the year. Based on everyone they have paid so far, it seems like Green could be on his way out. However, instead of letting him walk for nothing, there has been this sense that the Warriors could send him to L.A.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the LA Clippers at Chase Center on November 23, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draymond Green Responds To Rumors

These rumors have been furthered by the idea that Green actually does want to go to Los Angeles. However, Green is adamant that there is no truth to any of these reports. While speaking to andscape.com, Green made it clear that the rumors are barely worth his time.

“I never said that. People can say what they want. I’m also not really one to react much to what one may say,” Green said. “I react to things when I want to react to it. I don’t react to things just because somebody said it.”

For the most part, fans and players on the Warriors know this is likely the team’s last hoorah. Once Green goes, then a core piece of their dynasty is gone forever. It would certainly be sad for fans if this were to happen.

Until that happens, Green will continue to help his team fight for a fifth NBA title in eight years. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the basketball world.

