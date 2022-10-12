Jordan Poole and Draymond Green are two players embroiled in controversy. Of course, Poole was punched in the face by Green last week, and it led to a huge news cycle that had many demonizing Green. Dray has since been fined, while Poole has excelled throughout the preseason.

Heading into the offseason, Poole, Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be three players that need contract extensions. The Warriors have some big decisions to make, and according to Bobby Marks of ESPN, Green will likely be the odd man out. The analyst believes the Warriors are prioritizing Poole and Wiggins, who are the younger guys on the team. This means Green could be going elsewhere.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“It’s Jordan Poole,” Marks said. “… I think it’s Andrew Wiggins second. And then I think you look at Draymond Green with that player option for next year. I think there’s certainly a priority if you’re Golden State to retain Jordan Poole and do it now and not wait. And then I think that shifts the focus as far as Andrew Wiggins, who has until June 30th to sign that next contract.”

There have been all sorts of rumors involving Green and the Lakers. After all, he is LeBron’s bestie at this point, and as a Klutch Sports signee, one would have to believe the Lakers are on his radar.

