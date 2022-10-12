Draymond Green’s punch on Jordan Poole shocked NBA fans just a couple of weeks ago. Green is supposed to be a leader on the Warriors roster, and fans were surprised to hear that he would punch someone on his own team. The video of the ordeal was particularly shocking, and it has led to widespread outrage in regard to the four-time champion.

Over the last few days, Green has been taking an absence from the team as he reflects on what he did. This absence has led to speculation about what happens next, although for the most part, fans have accepted that Green will be back, regardless of the awkward feeling in the locker room.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Head coach Stever Kerr is now confirming as such. According to TMZ, Kerr spoke to the media after a preseason game last night. This is where he revealed the extent of Green’s punishment. Effectively, Green will be fined for what took place, but that’s all that will happen. No suspension is on the horizon, and for now, the size of the fine remains unknown.