Draymond Green has found himself in some trouble as of late thanks to his punch on Jordan Poole. Green almost knocked his teammate out cold, and it was all caught on camera. Many within the Warriors organization are trying to find the culprit for the leak, albeit most fans are zeroed in on Green, who is the one who is truly in the wrong.

While many feel like Green did some inexcusable things, his mom is on Twitter defending him. In the tweets below, Mary Babers-Green can be seen saying “They can get beyond this. Anything is fixable! Everything ain’t always what you think you see!” and “That wasn’t a Sucker punch. Dray didn’t aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what’s up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story!”

A mother’s instinct is to defend her son, and this is exactly what we are seeing her. With that being said, many are disagreeing with Green’s mom, and she is currently defending her own words on Twitter. In one instance, a fan stated that it is unfathomable that parents are now getting involved.

“I wouldn’t dare disrespect his parents I was commenting,” Babers-Green replied. “You all make assumptions and build stuff up off what you think. You can’t read my mine and I can’t read yours. Anytime something starts with IF you are speculating!”

With Green’s mom getting involved, it’s clear we have gotten off the rails a bit. This is a situation that needs to be resolved by the Warriors organization, and no one else.