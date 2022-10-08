Steve Kerr responded to the leaked video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a recent Warriors practice, telling members of the media on Saturday that the team needs to “be better.” The video was leaked to TMZ, who published the clip on Friday morning.

“In 32 years, I’ve probably seen 20-plus fist fights,” Kerr admitted. “It should not make it out of our walls. We need to be better.”

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

He added: “For whatever reason, we’ve had leaks in this organization. This is not the first time. That needs to be cleaned up.”

As a player, Kerr was infamously involved in an altercation of his own with Michael Jordan before the start of the 1995-96 season.

“This is why it’s so crucial to keep things in-house,” Kerr said. “I’ve been in this league for 30-plus years, I’ve seen all kinds of crazy stuff. When things are kept internally, it’s really, almost easy to handle them. It’s just so much cleaner and smoother and you can move forward. As soon as things are leaked, now all hell breaks loose, and that affects every single player, coach, especially the players.”

Green has since said that he plans to step away from the team for a few days and apologized to his teammates. The organization is investigating the source of the leak.

The Warriors are scheduled to begin their regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.

Check out Kerr’s comments on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident below

Steve Kerr: "For whatever reason, we've had leaks in this organization. This is not the first time. That needs to be cleaned up." pic.twitter.com/aVord8DluU — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 8, 2022

