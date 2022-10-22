Soulja Boy takes being “the first” to do something very seriously. He has professed that he was the first rapper to go viral, the first rapper to create a game console, the first rapper to own a star, and a plethora of other things.

So, when NLE Choppa claimed that he was the first rapper to walk out an NBA team, Soulja took it personally.

Rick Rowell/Getty Images

On Wednesday, October 19, the 19-year-old led the Memphis Grizzlies to the court for their season’s opening game against the New York Knicks. As he rapped his first hit song, “Shotta Flow,” the team followed behind him until they entered the arena filled with thousands of screaming fans.

Proud of his accomplishment, Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, expressed his gratitude on Twitter. He shared a clip of the event and wrote, “First Artist To Walk A NBA Team Out and It Was The Home Team.”

First Artist To Walk A NBA Team Out and It Was The Home Team 〽️🐻 pic.twitter.com/DtEUjEBLZv — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) October 20, 2022

After seeing his tweet, Soulja Boy replied, “I been did that 3 years ago,” accompanied by a YouTube link. In the video, the rapper did a halftime performance for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Choppa replied, “Let’s see the proof [laughing emojis] stop the cap.”

Keeping their antics going, the “Crank That” rapper responded, “[laughing emojis] half time. Walk out. Same thing lol.” Ultimately, he admitted that NLE was the first rapper to have walked out a team.

“First rapper to admit he wasn’t the first rapper. I respect it. Much love,” he wrote back.