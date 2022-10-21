NLE Choppa Claims He’s The First Rapper To Walk An NBA Team Out Of The Tunnel, Soulja Boy Disagrees
NLE Choppa was front and center at the Memphis Grizzlies’ home opener.
Just a couple of nights ago, the Memphis Grizzlies played their first game of the NBA season. They went up against the New York Knicks in Memphis and ended up taking home the W. It was a very solid win for the Grizzlies, who boast the talents of Ja Morant and a whole host of young stars.
Prior to the match, NLE Choppa got to walk the team out of the tunnel and onto the floor. NLE performed a song as he did so, and it made for an electric moment in front of the Memphis crowd.
In the tweet above, NLE claimed to be the first-ever artist to walk a team out of the tunnel. Not to be outdone, Soulja Boy chimed in claiming to have done this three years ago.
Soulja linked to a video in which he performed for the Clippers fans at halftime. This is not at all what NLE was talking about, although you have to appreciate Soulja Boy for always wanting to be the first person to do something. In the end, however, NLE Choppa is going to win this round.
