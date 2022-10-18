More legal trouble lies ahead for one Tekashi 6ix9ine, according to a report from AllHipHop.

The New York-bred rapper is no stranger to causing trouble, though it seems attorneys have had enough of his shenanigans – namely David Chase LanCarte, who represents another artist by the name of Six9, or Warren Hamilton, and has been trying to no avail to serve the 25-year-old with a lawsuit over his stage name.

Rapper 6ix9ine performs at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2018 at Prudential Center on October 28, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1)

“Since I was admitted pro hac vice to appear and represent Plaintiff in the reference case, I have worked diligently to locate and serve Defendant Hernandez to no avail,” LanCarte explained in legal documents obtained by the outlet. “I have also provided status updates to the Court concerning Plaintiff’s efforts to try and serve Defendant Hernandez.”

He added that, despite his best efforts, the “GOOBA” hitmaker “appears to be constantly on the move and surrounded by security.”

At one point, Six9’s lawyer planned to serve Hernandez’s own legal team, but seeing as attorney Robert Meloni has formally declared that he and his firm no longer represent the artist, LanCarte has been left to pursue other options.

“Given that personal service on Defendant Hernandez has become even more frustrated by Mr. Meloni’s withdrawal as counsel and inability to communicate with Defendant Hernandez, Plaintiff has amended his motion for alternative service and requested that the Court now allow for alternative service on Defendant Hernandez by serving Defendant Hernandez’s probation officer, United States Probation Officer Sandra A. Osman of the Southern District of New York,” the latest filings reveal.

“Plaintiffs request for an extension of time to serve Defendant Hernandez is not sought for delay, but so that justice can be done and the proceedings before this Court can move forward efficiently and without any further delay,” the lawyer added.

It’s been noted that U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres confirmed the request as granted on Monday (October 17), with the deadline to serve 6ix9ine extended until December 18.

