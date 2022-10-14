Once again, New York native 6ix9ine has found himself at the centre of controversy, this time over alleged unpaid bills and poor communication with his legal team, who have officially submitted their intention to withdraw their counsel.

Court documents obtained by AllHipHop reveal that the Meloni & McCaffrey law firm has informed U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez about their intent to end representation of the 26-year-old, born Daniel Hernandez.

Rapper Tekashi69, real name Daniel Hernandez and also known as 6ix9ine, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, arrives for his arraignment on assault charges in County Criminal Court #1 at the Harris County Courthouse on August 22, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

In the filings, attorney Robert Meloni wrote, “From June 2021 until March 2022, I had sporadic communications directly with Mr. Hernandez, and mainly communicated with him via texts. At the beginning of the representation, until March 2022, I communicated almost entirely with Justin Kobay, the business manager for Mr. Hernandez and his companies whenever I needed to consult with someone about this action or the other matters I was handling for Mr. Hernandez. Mr. Kobay would act as a liaison.”

The lawyer shared that Kobay resigned from his post as 6ix9ine’s business manager in March of 2022. Afterward, Meloni was left to discuss matters with the “GOOBA” artist’s brother, Oscar Hernandez, but by September of this year, he had been ghosted once again.

“There is now a total breakdown in communication between Mr. Hernandez and the Firm,” the rapper’s counsel explained. “Mr. Hernandez’s last communication with me took place in early March 2022 relating to one of the other litigations. Finally, I just learned that Mr. Hernandez changed his phone number, which he did not tell me himself. He did not provide me with his new mobile number.”

Meloni went on to detail the struggles he’s had trying to find his client, also revealing that 6ix9ine allegedly hasn’t paid any of his legal bills since December of 2021.

“Mr. Hernandez’s refusal or inability to communicate with the Firm makes it impossible for the Firm to continue its representation because, among other things, we are unable to get Mr. Hernandez’s input on discovery decisions or strategic decisions required during the course of the litigation,” court documents state.

“Moreover, Mr. Hernandez, who has not made a payment to the firm since December 2021, has a substantial outstanding balance for this matter and four other litigations, and has not indicated an intent or ability to make a payment in the future.”

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

Seeing as the Firm reportedly has no current physical address for 6ix9ine, they’ve requested the withdrawal be processed via email. Tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the case.

