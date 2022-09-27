Blame it on the alcohol.

Just a few days ago, New York rapper 6ix9ine failed to heed previous warning and went through with his trip to Russia, where he performed in front of an adoring crowd – not before taking a moment to diss currently captive WNBA athlete Brittney Griner for the cameras, though.

“F*ck Brittney Griner,” the “GOOBA” artist said in a video shared earlier this weekend, leaning in close to whisper the hateful comment, which he giggled at immediately after delivering.

Those aren’t the only antics 6ix9ine got wrapped up in during his trip overseas. In one video, he can be seen standing shirtless on stage, a bottle of what looks to be vodka in his hands. While speaking to the crowd, he tells them that if anything unfortunate were to happen to him, he would rather be buried in Russia than sent back to America.

Cameras also caught the recording artist leaving the venue, showing love to patrons waiting outside as he walked out – many of whom were clearly star-struck over seeing Tekashi up close and in person.

As for the trash talk, 6ix9ine aimed at Griner earlier, he’s since addressed it and claimed that he was under the influence at the time, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still stand by what he said.

“I’m not gonna lie I was drunk,” the 26-year-old shared on Instagram. “But I stand on that. I’m in Russia while y’all are scared to come here. Argue with yourself, [suck my d*ck], I’m like that.”

He then reminded readers, “Just remember I’m still alive while your favourite rapper is dead. I’ll be mad too.”

Do you think 6ix9ine's diss took things too far?