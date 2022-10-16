33-year-old Tiara Thomas is making her return to the world of R&B this weekend. After a two-year hiatus from releasing music of her own, the “One Night” hitmaker has shared an exciting new track called “Don’t Talk Back” with her fans.

The single landed on Friday (October 14), and features production from Ron Gilmore. “Haven’t dropped music in a couple years and I’ve been experimental with my sound during this time. I wanted to come back with something fun that showcases the new energy I’m bringing,” Thomas said of her work.

“Of course, it still has my classic Tiara Thomas vibe, but a more elevated sound,” she continued. “I don’t think it’s what people expect to hear. It’s sexy and fun and edgy, but smooth.”

During her time off from making music of her own, the Indiana native still worked within the industry, lending her songwriting talents to artists like John Legend, Wale, H.E.R., Fat Joe, and more.

In 2021, Thomas won a Grammy Award for co-writing the Song of the Year, “I Can’t Breathe.” Within the following months, she was also honoured with a Golden Globes nomination, as well as an Academy Award for Best Original Song for Judas and the Black Messiah‘s “Fight for You.”

Stream “Don’t Talk Back” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Obviously, it’s what you’ve been waiting for

But I’ll be on your lips before you say some more, uh

I know that you’re used to being in control

But I’m gon’ take off all your clothes, don’t talk back