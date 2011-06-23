Tiara Thomas
- SongsR&B Sensation Tiara Thomas Returns With First Single In Two Years, "Don't Talk Back"The Grammy Award winner spent her time off from singing working as a writer for names like John Legend, H.E.R., and Fat Joe.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsTiara Thomas Drops Off New EP "FWMM"Tiara Thomas drops off her new EP, "FWMM."By Aron A.
- NewsDon't Mention My Name [EP Stream]Tiara Thomas shines on stripped down EP "Don't Mention My Name". By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTiara Thomas "My Ways" VideoTiara Thomas shares the video for "My Ways".By Trevor Smith
- NewsTrust MeTiara Thomas releases a sexy late-night jam, "Trust Me." By Angus Walker
- NewsOn MeTiara Thomas shares a new record called "On Me".By Trevor Smith
- NewsTiara Thomas "Fly As Hell" VideoTiara Thomas shares a video for "Fly As Hell."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsMoney Don't ChangeTake a listen to Tiara Thomas' new Boi-1da produced track "Money Dont Change".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYou DoTake a listen to Tiara Thomas' latest release "You Do".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAll Around The WorldCheck out All Around The World, the latest track from Tiara Thomas, featuring Wale which dropped on Thursday, June 23rd, 2011.By Rose Lilah