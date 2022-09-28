Jamie Foxx shared a rant about podcasters and people who have a “loud fcking [sic] mouth” on his Instagram Story, Tuesday, prompting fans to theorize who he could have him so upset. One popular suggestion was DJ Akademiks, whose recent comments on older rappers and Reginae Carter have had countless people upset with him as of late.

“Just cause they got a podcast…don’t make them a philosopher,” the actor wrote. “Just cause they gotta loud fcking mouth… don’t make them the voice of the people.”

“He talking about you fam,” one user commented on a repost of the story by Akademiks, while many others shared the same sentiment.

As for what has had DJ Akademiks be the target of so much hate, he recently said that older rappers are “dusty,” comments he has since said were taken out of context. He also controversially discussed the dating life of Reginae Carter, the daughter of Lil Wayne.

One podcaster Foxx likely isn’t upset with is Joe Budden, considering that the rapper-turned-podcaster recently called Foxx “the most talented man on the planet.”

Foxx recently starred in the Netflix film, Day Shift, which was released last month. He’s also expected to star alongside Will Ferrell in the 2023 film, Strays.

Check out Jamie Foxx’s recent Instagram Story below.

