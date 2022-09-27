The internet was ablaze from morning until evening thanks to Cardi B and Akbar V’s epic blowout. The two women haven’t had much public contact with one another, but after Akbar landed herself a feature on Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Freaky Girl (Queens Mix),” she soon found her name being entangled with Minaj’s former foe.

There are some who have alleged that for days, Akbar has been subliminally shading Cardi with posts until finally, the Bronx rapper bit back.

The explosive fallout was witnessed in real-time by fans and admirers of both women. Cardi even shared a look at a sex tape of Akbar while Akbar countered by involving Offset in the drama. After she fired off a few insults, the Migos star jumped online to set her straight, denying allegations that he called her with angry messages.

In the follow-up, people noticed today that Akbar’s Twitter account has been suspended. This has caused all kinds of speculative reports and posts, as people weighed if Cardi deserved to be suspended, as well. Others suggested that Cardi’s team is in cahoots with the powers that be.

It is unclear if Akbar will receive her account back, but this isn’t the first time she’s dealt with matters like this.

Make sure to check out our article: Cardi B & Akbar V’s Explosive Feud: Everything You Need To Know