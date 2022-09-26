Rolling Loud New York came to a close on Sunday night but not everyone was happy about the outcome. Rolling Loud scheduled 21 Savage to touch the stage as a main performer on Sunday night, headlined by Future. However, it seems that things didn’t go down smoothly. Savage said that he will never perform at any Rolling Loud festival again in the future.

“Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again,” he tweeted on Sunday evening.

Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) September 25, 2022

It’s still unclear what transpired between Rolling Loud and 21 Savage on Sunday night. However, fans did not see the rapper perform at his 7:10 slot before Future. Some said that it was because Savage was late to perform and the organizers ultimately cut his set.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 15: 21 Savage performs onstage during the Meadows Music And Arts Festival – Day 1 at Citi Field on September 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, 21 Savage wasn’t the only main performer who faced issues over the weekend. Rolling Loud cut A$AP Rocky’s set short on Saturday night after performing a half-hour set. The Harlem rapper later shared a statement on Twitter taking accountability and addressing the incident.

“Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from old to new. I will take full responsibility for the circumstances what led to last night’s show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t,” he wrote. “I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS… I was unfortunately now able to bring my vision to fruition and I’m hurt about that.”