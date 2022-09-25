Rolling Loud New York is underway. The festival has been even more star-studded than concert-goers expected, with Nicki Minaj bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert and more, and Kanye West taking the stage during Playboi Carti's set. Equally notable, however, have been the names who didn't perform.

Just before the New York branch of Rolling Loud was set to kick off, the festival removed three drill rappers from its lineup. According to the NYPD, Ron Suno, 22Gz, and Sha Ek created too much of a risk of violence if they were allowed to perform. 22Gz took to Instagram to vent about the removal, and didn't just blame the police.





"SMH roll loud bout to be trash," the drill rapper wrote in a Story. "Only the police rappers gone be there no @22gzofficial no me. NYPD AINT LET @22gzofficial GO TO ROLLING LOUD but @fivioforeign can? Something ain’t sit right."

22Gz went on to complain about his own team as well. "LOOKING FOR NEW MANAGEMENT," he wrote in a later post. "YOU CAN’T BE BROKE TRYIN’ TO DO THIS JOB." He then leveled accusations at the festival: "Rolling Loud police too. Pay attention. They part of the blackball."

This isn't 22Gz's first time getting blackballed from the festival. Back in 2019, the artist was named with Pop Smoke, Sheff G, Don Q, and Casanova as "a higher risk of violence" if he performed. The police cited 22Gz's criminal record. In 2017, he was accused of murder in Miami Beach in 2017, but prosecutors dropped the charges. The next year, he was found with a taser and a large stash of marijuana in Brooklyn and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespassing, and criminal possession of marijuana.

