Rolling Loud gets bigger and better each year. The latest installment of the international hip-hop festival just landed in New York City, kicking off the three-day extravaganza at Queens's Citi Field. As they return to hip-hop's stomping grounds, artists like Nicki Minaj and A$AP Rocky will be headlining the first two days of the fest while Future rounds out the weekend. On top of that, there are going to be some legendary performances from the likes of Chief Keef, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Busta Rhymes, and more.

For those that won't be able to attend the festival in person, Rolling Loud will be streaming the entire weekend so you could watch everything as it goes down from the comfort of your home. Fans can tune into the FashionNova and D'usse stages from 2pm ET to 10pm ET on YouTube, Twitch, and the Rolling Loud website. The stream will be hosted by Hakeem Rowe, YesJulz, and himynamestee.

Rolling Loud's New York edition comes after a busy summer for the festival promoters, who've expanded well beyond America. In September, they hosted the first-ever RL in Toronto following the inaugural European installments at Rolling Loud Portugal and Netherlands's Rolling Loud x WOO HAH! Fest.

Check the full set times and livestream below. Who are you looking forward to watching this weekend?