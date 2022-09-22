The NYPD struck down on the city's drill scene ahead of Rolling Loud weekend. According to The New York Times, three rappers from New York's drill scene, including Ron Suno, 22Gz, and Sha Ek were removed from the line-up at the request of the New York Police Department, a day before Rolling Loud New York kicked off.

New York's drill scene, while prosperous, has faced similar setbacks in previous editions of Rolling Loud. In 2019, the NYPD issued a statement to organizers with the request of removing five artists, including Casanova, Sheff G, Pop Smoke, and 22Gz. The department's assistant chief suggested these rappers, in particular, would create a "higher risk of violence," if they took the stage. Unfortunately, RL founder Tariq Cherif was cornered into complying with authorities since it would've jeopardized the opportunities for Rolling Loud to return to the Big Apple.

The drill scene in New York has created more concern over the past few months. Mayor Eric Adams previously suggested that the genre should be banned from social media platforms while simultaneously blaming the surge in violence on the genre.

Rolling Loud New York will still boast an impressive line-up with Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future headlining the three-day event. Playboi Cartiwill also serve as a special guest.

What do you think about the removal of drill rappers from the Rolling Loud NY line-up?

