Rolling Loud is making strides across the world. From its flagship event in Miami, it went to places like California, Australia, Japan, and London, and of course, the mecca of hip-hop, New York City.

This fall, Rolling Loud will be returning to NYC for their latest installment. Today, they've revealed that the three-day festival will take place from September 23rd to 25th at Citi Field in Queens, NYC. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on June 3rd. Anyone interested in heading to Rolling Loud NYC should move fast for these limited discount lock-in price.

Rolling Loud NYC 2021 was a huge success that included headliners like J. Cole and 50 Cent, as well as a slew of local heroes. Bobby Shmurda performed for one of the first times in his hometown since his release at RL while Joey Bada$$, Ferg, and Sleepy Hallow also held it down.

Rolling Loud has a busy September planned out. In addition to hosting their festival in New York City, they will also be launching their inaugural event in Toronto, Canada just a few weeks before with headliners Dave, Future, and WizKid.

The Miami flagship event is expected to take place from July 22nd to 24th with Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar serving as the leading acts for the three-day festival.

We'll keep you updated on the NYC line-up.