Rolling Loud is growing into one of the most renowned hip-hop festivals across the globe. Over the years, they've taken the Miami flagship event and expanded it into other cities like Los Angeles and New York City, as well as international markets like Hong Kong and their forthcoming event in Portugal this summer. However, it seems like Canada will finally have its own rendition of Rolling Loud.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rolling Loud officially announced that they will be heading to Toronto this fall. The Toronto line-up surprisingly doesn't include any Canadian headliners but they did bring some heavy hitters. Dave will headline the opening night on September 9th. Future will hold it down on Saturday, September 10th while WizKid closes out the three-day festival on September 11th.

The festival will also boast other massive names like Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie, Migos, Roddy Ricch, Migos, and more. Additionally, some of Toronto's finest will grace the stage such as Roy Wood$, Nav, Smiley, Preme, Baka Not Nice, Jazz Cartier, Ramriddlz, Pengz, Killy, Tallup Twins, Pressa, and more.

The festival is set to take place in Ontario Place. Tickets will be going on sale on Friday, April 29th.

The recent announcement comes after Rolling Loud hosted a stellar showcase at South By Southwest earlier this year. We'll keep you posted on anymore updates on Rolling Loud Toronto. Check out the full line-up below.