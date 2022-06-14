Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future have been announced as the three headliners for the upcoming 2022 edition of Rolling Loud's New York festival, among a wide selection of other popular hip-hop artists. The three-day event will be held at Citi Field in September.

Moving down the lineup, other acts include Pusha T, Danny Brown, Lil Baby, Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Boldy James with the Alchemist, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, Yung Lean, BIA, Fat Joe, Babytron, Fivio Foreign, 22Gz, Busta Rhymes, Curren$y, Big Sean, and many more.



Rolling Loud first launched in 2015 with only having a festival in Miami. It wasn't until 2019 that the organization added an annual New York event to its calendar. Unfortunately one year later, Rolling Loud postponed its New York festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, the festival was headlined by 50 Cent, J. Cole and Travis Scott.

The announcement comes after the festival revealed its lineup for Rolling Loud Miami, featuring Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Future. That festival will be taking place in July.

Rolling Loud New York will be held from September 23-25 at Citi Field in Queens. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 12:00 PM, ET.

Check out the full lineup announcement below.

